Camp Cloud Callout for Media Boost

Surveillance Post outside Kinder Morgan needs hardware, software, data



Surveillance Post outside Kinder Morgan needs hardware, software, data

COAST SALISH TERRITORY - Camp Cloud Surveillance Media camped outside the Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby say they are without a reliable computer and enough data to keep reporting on the fast-changing pipeline activity at the facility.

Activists at the Camp say they could use "a high functioning laptop with user-friendly video editing software, as well as unlimited data for two cellphones and a portable cellphone charger."

If you can help with a donation of equipment or money for equipment contact the media team via Facebook at Camp Cloud KM Surveillance Post or call or text 604 315 5509 or 778 227 1615

More information and coverage on KM so far visit Cloud Camp KM Media Surveillance Post