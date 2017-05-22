In the Network: Media Co-op Dominion   Locals: HalifaxMontrealTorontoVancouver

posted on May 22, 2017 by murray bush - flux photo

Chinatown: Up Against City Hall

by murray bush - flux photo

VANCOUVER -  Chinatown residents met today In preparation for hearings tomorrow (Monday) at Vancouver City Hall on yet another luxury condo project in their beleagured neighbourhood.  Up for approval is zoning for the Beedie Development Group's  massive tower project at 105 Keefer project. The Chinatown Concern Group 唐人街關注組 held rally with a panel of  seniors, low-income and immigrant residents on why  the plan should not be approved by the developer-backed Vision Vancouver mayor and council.

The rally was in preparation for a 105 Keefer Street Rezoning Public Hearing on Monday, May 23 at 5 pm at Vancouver City Hall - 453 West 12th Avenue.

Facebook event page: https://facebook.com/events/2005067619712603

Organizers are also collecting signatures at:  https://you.leadnow.ca/p/chinatown

More information at: https://chinatownconcerngroup.wordpress.com/

 

