This post has been reviewed by the Vancouver Media Co-op editorial committee.

by murray bush - flux photo

Vancouver - Several hundred opponents of US leader Donald Trump gathered outside the garish new Trump Tower this morning. They were joined by a lot of Vancouver Police and a few trolls.

Inside, members of the Trump familty were offically opening the new luxury hotel, which many Vancouverites wish would change its name.

Another demonstration against Trump is planned for this afternoon in front of the US consulate.