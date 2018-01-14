In the Network: Media Co-op Dominion   Locals: HalifaxMontrealTorontoVancouver

Support the VMC, donate today!

Advertisement
This post has been reviewed by the Vancouver Media Co-op editorial committee.

PHOTOGRAPHY about EducationGovernanceHealthIndigenousEnvironmentposted on January 14, 2018 by flux

Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank

by murray bush - flux photo

Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank
Pipeline rally targets Kinder Morgan & TD Bank

UNCEDED COAST SALISH TERRITORY - Anti-pipeline groups rallied outside a TD Bank and the Kinder Morgan Westbridge Marine Terminal yesterday. The TD was targeted for its investment in Texas-based KM's expansion of its TransMountain bitumen pipeline to the Pacific coast.

The event was organized by Vancouver350, Burnaby Residents Opposed to Kinder Morgan Expansion and The Wilderness Committee.

RCMP violently arrested two elders from the nearby Camp Cloud KM Surveillance Camp earlier this week. 

Catch the news as it breaks: follow the VMC on Twitter.
Join the Vancouver Media Co-op today. Click here to learn about the benefits of membership.
Share

Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon Creative Commons license icon

User login

Advertisement