Rally for 160 food workers axed by SFU

by murray bush - flux photo

BURNABY, BC - Unionized cafeteria workers at Simon Fraser University are fighting for their jobs and union representation. They held a support rally this afternoon that drew more than 150 members and supporters to the central mall at the university's main Burnaby Mountain campus.

The 160 members of Unite Here! Local 40 were recently issued lay-off notices. That came after the Compass Group got the new contract for food services at SFU. Compass wants to do away with the union workers and their collective agreement.

The workers say the university has an obligation to guarantee their jobs, benefits and existing contract. That obligation, they say, should come in light of their many years of service to the university. Two weeks ago, the workers delivered petition with 1,300 student signatures to SFU President Andrew Petter.

