PHOTOGRAPHY about Direct ActionGovernanceEnvironmentEducationSolidarityIndigenousHealthposted on September 15, 2017 by flux

Salmon protectors occupy BC A-G's office

by murray bush - flux photo

COAST SALISH TERRITORIES - Wild Salmon protectors occupied the office of BC Attorney-General David Eby today.

The protesters want  the provincial NDP to withdraw fish farm permits from Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw and Namgis territory. The occupation was in solidarity at occupations at two fish farms.

The call is for more direct action and calls to BC Premier John Horgan to shut down the fish farm industry that has wreaked havoc on wild salmon stocks with disease. 

 

 

